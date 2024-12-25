Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $6.01. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

