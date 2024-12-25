Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.97. Replimune Group shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 74,714 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

