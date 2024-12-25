The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 9412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $661.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

