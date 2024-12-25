Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.55. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 35,423 shares changing hands.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

