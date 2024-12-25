BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 54942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

