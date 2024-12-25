BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 54942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
