Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $31.81. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 21,135,284 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,794,000.

