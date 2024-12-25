FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $44.47. FormFactor shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 284,594 shares traded.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

