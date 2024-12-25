XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.16. XCHG shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 220,316 shares traded.
XCHG Stock Up 6.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
XCHG Company Profile
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
