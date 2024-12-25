Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.90 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.84), with a volume of 9329180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.51 million, a PE ratio of 817.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

