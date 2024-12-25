Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.80.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

