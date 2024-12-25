Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 455,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 77,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.