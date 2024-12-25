Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 760.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.