OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 190,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.04. The firm has a market cap of £24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
