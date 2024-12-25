Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Stock Down 16.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 760.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Also, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also

