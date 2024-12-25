Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shot up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 16,479,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 53,089,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £768,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

