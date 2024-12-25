Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 34,524,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 53,162,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £768,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

