Iron Horse Acquisitions Holds 2024 Annual Meeting and Elects New Director

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: IROHU) recently disclosed crucial information regarding its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report detailed key decisions made during the meeting that will impact the future trajectory of the company. The meeting, held on December 19, 2024, included votes on significant proposals and saw substantial shareholder participation.

At the meeting, shareholders elected Ken Hertz as the Class A director nominee, a position he will hold until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders or until a successor is duly elected and qualified. The Class A Director Proposal received significant support from shareholders, securing 4,510,577 votes “FOR” and 1,471,310 votes “WITHHOLD,” with 1,118,759 broker non-votes.

Additionally, shareholders voted to approve the ratification of MaloneBailey, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024. The Auditor Ratification Proposal garnered 7,026,482 votes “FOR” and 74,164 votes “AGAINST.”

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp., known for its Units consisting of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant, and a right entitling the holder to receive a fraction of one share of common stock, reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and sound corporate governance.

The company's headquarters remains in the spotlight with developments happening in the biotechnology landscape.

Investors and stakeholders keen on following Iron Horse Acquisitions’ path forward can track ongoing updates from the company and its market moves, embodying a step towards progress and innovation within the financial sector.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

