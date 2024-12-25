WiSA Technologies Holds Successful Annual Meeting and Reports Voting Results

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders where a total of fourteen proposals were voted on. The Proxy Statement filed by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2024, detailed the proposals.

As of the record date for the Annual Meeting on November 6, 2024, there were 7,767,828 shares of the company’s common stock eligible to vote. The meeting achieved a quorum with 4,705,575 shares represented, either in person or by proxy.

One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the re-election of eight nominees named in the Proxy Statement as the Company’s directors until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The voting results for each nominee were detailed in the report. Additionally, the appointment of BPM LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified.

Moreover, several other proposals related to executive compensation, stock issuances, and amendments to various agreements were approved by the company’s stockholders. The proposals related to the issuance of shares upon exercise of certain common stock purchase warrants were specifically highlighted, showing varying degrees of shareholder approval.

In some instances, broker non-votes were also disclosed, indicating the number of shares over which brokerages did not cast a vote. Additionally, the Annual Meeting rejected a proposal regarding the amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to permit the Board to amend the Company’s bylaws.

Following the successful Annual Meeting, WiSA Technologies now moves forward with a strong mandate from its stockholders. For further details on the voting results and insights into the company’s operations, interested parties are encouraged to review the official filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

