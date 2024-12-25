Atara Biotherapeutics Amends and Restates Bylaws in Recent Board Decision

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on December 20, 2024, the Board of Directors approved the amendment and restatement of the company’s Bylaws, officially titled the “Third Amended and Restated Bylaws.” These revised Bylaws became effective on the same date.

Get alerts:

The key modifications within the Third Amended and Restated Bylaws include granting additional rights to the Chair of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and the Board to postpone, reschedule, or cancel previously scheduled special meetings of stockholders. Furthermore, the Bylaws now specify the exclusive use of the white proxy card for the Board, outline additional rights for the Chair of the Board or designated officers for the conduct of stockholder meetings, and set forth modified disclosure and procedural requirements for stockholders proposing business at annual meetings.

Moreover, the updated Bylaws introduce additional disclosure and procedural prerequisites for individuals seeking election or appointment as directors of the Board. They also incorporate provisions ensuring the severability of any sections that could be considered invalid, illegal, or unenforceable.

The company clarified in the filing that the summary provided is not exhaustive and that readers should refer to the complete text of the Third Amended and Restated Bylaws, accessible as Exhibit 3.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Alongside the Bylaws revisions, the company also reported the submission of two exhibits. Exhibit 3.1 comprises the full text of the Third Amended and Restated Bylaws of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., dated December 20, 2024. The second exhibit, marked as Exhibit 104, contains the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Atara Biotherapeutics concluded the filing with the required signature, confirming that the report has been officially signed on its behalf by AnhCo Nguyen, Ph.D., who serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer. The date of authorization for this report was noted as December 23, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Atara Biotherapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also