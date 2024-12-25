Coronado Global Resources Inc. Announces CFO Transition and Appointment

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL) has recently disclosed changes in its executive leadership team. Following a prior announcement, Mr. Gerhard Ziems, the Group Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategic Investment, will be resigning from the company to pursue new opportunities effective December 31, 2024. Subsequently, Mr. Sandeep Deoji, currently serving as Vice President, Group Financial Control, will take over as the interim Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, commencing January 1, 2025.

Mr. Deoji, with a substantial tenure at the company since January 2019, has a solid background that positions him well for his new roles. There are no notable family relationships or related party transactions involving Mr. Deoji and the company, as per regulatory disclosures.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Barend J. van der Merwe as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective from April 1, 2025. Mr. van der Merwe, aged 49, brings a wealth of experience from various financial leadership roles in the mining and explosives sectors. Notably, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Evolution Mining and held key positions at Orica Limited and Lonmin Plc. There are no discernible family relationships or related party transactions involving Mr. van der Merwe and the company.

The terms of Mr. van der Merwe’s appointment are outlined in an employment agreement with Curragh Queensland Mining Pty Ltd. He is set to receive an annual total employment cost of AU$800,000, inclusive of Australian statutory contributions. Additionally, he will receive performance stock units and participate in the company’s executive retention and incentive plans.

Moreover, the employment agreement contains provisions for notice periods, severance arrangements, entitlements upon redundancy, and post-termination restrictions for Mr. van der Merwe. These mechanisms ensure a structured approach to potential employment transitions and safeguard the company’s interests.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. has adhered to regulatory filing requirements by duly authorizing the disclosure and signing reports on December 23, 2024, as per Securities Exchange Act stipulations, with Chief Executive Officer Douglas G. Thompson representing the company.

This transition in Coronado Global Resources Inc.’s executive team underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining a robust leadership structure and facilitating smooth operational continuity.

