Franklin Financial Services Promotes Lorie M. Heckman to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Franklin Financial Services Corporation made a notable executive change, as announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On December 18, 2024, Lorie M. Heckman was elevated from Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of the Corporation and Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg, the Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary, to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.

This decision marks a significant development within the financial institution, emphasizing Heckman’s expanded role in overseeing risk management strategies for the organization. With her experience and expertise, Heckman is poised to contribute to the continued growth and stability of Franklin Financial Services.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company disclosed that no financial statements were included, with the only exhibit being the cover page of the Current Report on Form 8-K in Inline XBRL format.

As per the regulatory requirements, the report was signed on behalf of Franklin Financial Services Corporation by Timothy G. Henry, the President and Chief Executive Officer, on December 23, 2024.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

