Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement in Special Meeting

Bridgeview, IL – Dec 20, 2024 – Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) (“Manitex” or the Company) recently held a Special Meeting of Shareholders, during which several proposals were considered. As of November 19, 2024, the record date, there were 20,397,358 shares of the Company’s common stock eligible to be voted at the meeting, of which 13,333,314 votes were cast.

Proposal 1 involved the approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 12, 2024, between Manitex International, Tadano Ltd., and Lift SPC Inc. The proposal was approved with 13,309,214 votes for, 22,999 against, and 1,101 abstentions.

Proposal 2, which included a non-binding advisory vote on compensation arrangements for named executive officers in connection with the merger, received 10,743,523 votes for, 1,913,475 against, and 676,316 abstentions.

Additionally, Proposal 3 sought approval to adjourn the meeting if necessary, but it was deemed unnecessary due to the approval of Proposal 1.

Further events included the issuance of a press release on December 20, 2024, detailing the results of the Special Meeting. Full results will be filed in Exhibit 99.1 via a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The special meeting outcomes are in line with the terms set forth in the Merger Agreement and mark a step forward towards the acquisition of Manitex International by Tadano Ltd. for $5.80 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in early January 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

For more information, the full press release and detailed financial statements can be found in the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website.

