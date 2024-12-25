Title: MicroStrategy Inc. Provides Updates on Recent Bitcoin Holdings and ATM Transactions

MicroStrategy Inc., a leading technology company, recently disclosed essential information in its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, under the ticker symbol MSTR in the Nasdaq Global Select Market, revealed key updates regarding its Bitcoin holdings and ATM transactions.

Get alerts:

In the report, MicroStrategy announced that between December 16, 2024, and December 22, 2024, it sold a total of 1,317,841 shares of its class A common stock under a Sales Agreement with various agents. The aggregate net proceeds from these sales amounted to approximately $561 million. As of December 22, 2024, the company still had around $7.08 billion worth of shares available for issuance and sale under the agreement.

Furthermore, during the same period, MicroStrategy acquired about 5,262 bitcoins for a total of approximately $561 million in cash. These purchases were made at an average price of roughly $106,662 per bitcoin, inclusive of associated fees and expenses. The company, along with its subsidiaries, currently holds a total of approximately 444,262 bitcoins, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of around $27.7 billion.

MicroStrategy also disclosed its Bitcoin Total Capital Yield KPI, indicating that from October 1, 2024, to December 22, 2024, the BTC Yield was 47.4%. Over a more extended period, from January 1, 2024, to December 22, 2024, the BTC Yield stood at 73.7%. BTC Yield serves as a crucial key performance indicator for the company, representing the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between its bitcoin holdings and the Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding.

The company highlighted that BTC Yield is used to assess the performance of its strategy in acquiring bitcoin, believing it to be beneficial to shareholders. MicroStrategy emphasized that this metric is not intended as an operating or financial measure and does not reflect the return on investment or income generated by its operations or assets. It also clarified that BTC Yield is not indicative or predictive of the trading price of its shares.

MicroStrategy concluded the filing by stating that the information provided should not be considered as filed for regulatory purposes under the Exchange Act. Investors were advised to rely on the company’s financial statements and SEC filings while using the disclosed KPI as a supplement, not a substitute.

As of the signing of the report on December 23, 2024, by W. Ming Shao, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of MicroStrategy Inc., the company continues to place emphasis on transparency and communication with its stakeholders regarding its financial activities and Bitcoin holdings.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MicroStrategy’s 8K filing here.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading