Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group are set to split on Wednesday, January 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, December 31st.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 7,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $417,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,602.88. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 374.9% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

