Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 4145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

