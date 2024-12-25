Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 2476465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,988 shares of company stock valued at $986,517. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 663.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

