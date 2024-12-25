Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 46173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 518,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,425,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 219,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

