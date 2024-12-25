Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 797547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DESP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 107.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

