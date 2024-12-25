Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Brands

Primo Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.