Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 109989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $73,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

