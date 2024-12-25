Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 32242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 182.9% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,242,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
