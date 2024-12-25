Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 49750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $695.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

