Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 136062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $188,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 920,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,014.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 98,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $494,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,177,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028,252.96. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,094,432 shares of company stock worth $9,748,833. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

