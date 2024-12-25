Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the third quarter worth $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Sasol by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

