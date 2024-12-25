Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.35. 86,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 13,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

