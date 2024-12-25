Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 461,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

