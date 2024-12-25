Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $117.11, with a volume of 249843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.59.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,687,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,268,000 after buying an additional 247,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

