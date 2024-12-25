Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 218048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 305.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

