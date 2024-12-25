SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 6142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

SunOpta Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.