Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 59877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

In other news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,625. This trade represents a 17.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Terex by 12.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

