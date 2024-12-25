GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 58,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,108,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
