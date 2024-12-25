Western Union (NYSE:WU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 634909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,343 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.