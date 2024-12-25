Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 132005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $754.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

