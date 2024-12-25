Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 191428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Grindr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grindr

Grindr Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

In related news, CAO Kye Chen sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $58,624.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,362.38. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $2,814,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,977,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,321,634.59. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,405,870 shares of company stock worth $36,366,731. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grindr by 9,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Grindr by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.