CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 35325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CAE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAE by 28.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.