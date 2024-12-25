América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 136960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 195.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in América Móvil by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

