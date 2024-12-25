WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 164546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.85.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

