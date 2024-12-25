Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at C$30,818.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 47.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H opened at C$44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.59. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$37.27 and a twelve month high of C$48.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

