Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) recently:

12/17/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $657.00 to $622.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $515.00.

11/21/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $533.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.67 and a 1 year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

