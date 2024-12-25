Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 1,131,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,177,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.34 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.85.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

